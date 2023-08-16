M1 MacBook Air falls to lowest ever price at Best Buy today

While the MacBook Air M1 is starting to get a little bit long in the tooth, this deal is one that's well worth taking a look at. There's $250 off full price at Best Buy, bringing the laptop down to its lowest price ever, leaving you enough to pick up some brand new AirPods Pro or save up towards your next big iPhone upgrade.

M1 MacBook Air hits the lowest price at Best Buy

Macbook Air | $999 $749 at Best Buy This M1 MacBook Air is a fantastic deal, giving you an excellent MacBook at the cheapest price it has ever been. Though it’s a little older now, the $250 saving more than makes up for not having the newest processor available.

With a beefy processor, 256 GB of SSD storage, and a stunning 13-inch retina display, the M1 MacBook Air comes in at an impressive 2.8 pounds — making it an excellent choice for working from a cafe or bringing with you to a friend’s house.

The M1 MacBook Air comes with 8GB of unified RAM, 2 Thunderbolt 3 connectors, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a useful backlit keyboard. The 720p front-facing camera and built-in microphone make it good for video calls and the unified RAM is great for multitasking.

Should you buy an M1 MacBook Air?

Deals queen and MacBook expert Deals queen and MacBook expert Tammy Rogers Senior Staff Writer “The MacBook Air M1 remains one of iMore’s favorite MacBook, even as it nears its third birthday. This deal is still the best price you’ll find on the laptop, although last time it was at Amazon rather than Best Buy. This one doesn’t tend to last long however, so if you want to grab the price, you’ll have to be in there quick.”

At its full, $999 retail price, we’d advise going for something a bit pricier to get a nicer CPU and better performance but, at $749, this is an excellent deal worth taking advantage of. It blows away its competition at this price point and is still a very nice machine three years after its launch. You will get better performance out of the rather great M2 MacBook Air but, for $200 more, it’s likely not worth putting down the extra cash.

You could wait for the inevitable launch of the M3 MacBook generation, but we don’t have a concrete date there just yet and you will likely pay quite a lot more than the deal we’ve mentioned above. If you’re in the market for a new MacBook and don’t want to spend through the nose, this is the deal to go for.