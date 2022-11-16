M2 MacBook Air returns to its lowest price ever - days from Black Friday

The MacBook Air M2 has been reduced a few times this year, giving you the opportunity to save some money on one of this year's most exciting laptops. This deal over at B&H Photo doesn't beat the best price we've seen, but it matches it - although only on one color. The Starlight color has a $150 saving at the moment, making it $1049, while the rest of the range are either slightly more or full price.

The Midnight option has $100 off, which is still a great deal, while the other color options are still full price. This deal comes in the run-up to Black Friday, and if you're looking for a different MacBook, then we know where to find all the best MacBook Black Friday deals.

MacBook Air M2 returns to lowest price ever

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2 Starlight: $1199 $1049 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) The MacBook Air M2 has been one of our favorite laptop releases of the year, and now we're able to get it at a reduced price. This price at B&H Photo is lower than you might find at Best Buy or Amazon, although it's only on one color option. This price doesn't beat out the previous lowest price, but it does match it - so it's still a great deal (If you like Starlight laptops).

The MacBook Air M2 was one hell of an upgrade to the previous model, with a brand-new chip and a completely redesigned chassis. It also came with a brand new much higher price.

Is it worth that higher price? Yes. Did the new price smart a little when Apple told us we'd be paying $200 more for the new device? Yes, although that pain has been lessened in recent months as sales have reduced the price of the laptop a little - like right now at B&H Photo.

If you're looking for great MacBook Air prices, we know where to find all the best MacBook Air deals and sales - and don't forget to pick up one of the best MacBook Air cases and keep your new MacBook safe.