M2 MacBook Pro (2023) sees first discount - and it's not even out yet

The new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros have been announced, and they look pretty much the same as the old ones on the outside. On the inside, however, they've been beefed up with the latest M2 Pro and Max chips, bringing some extra power for the top-of-the-line Apple portables.

They're also very much not out yet.

Not that this seems to have stopped Amazon from giving the smaller of the two an early discount. You can preorder the 14-inch model for $1949, around $50 less than MSRP. This may not be the biggest discount, but it's a nice surprise, particularly if you're preordering one anyway. It's only on the Space Gray model though, so if you're after the silver model you're out of luck.

A surprise $50 discount off the MacBook Pro 2023

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M2 Pro | $1999 $1949 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is the base model with the M2 Pro chip and 16GB of unified memory, but it's still reduced. It's not a discount we thought we'd see this soon, but it's a pretty cool saving if you're already going to grab one. Even better - the Amazon price promise means if you've already preordered a Space Gray machine this discount will be automatically applied on release, even if the price goes up before then. Nice.

The new MacBook Pro M2 models of this year are a slightly different beast to the M2 MacBook Pro that was released last year. This is an update to the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros of 2021, with new chips under the hood, in addition to new WiFi and HDMI ports.

They may not make you want to upgrade if you've got the previous model, but if your MacBook is on the older side then they are worthy upgrades. Even if they do cost a little more.

