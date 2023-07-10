MacBook Air M1 reaches a new lowest price in this early Prime Day deal

We'll get straight into it – this is the lowest price that the MacBook Air M1 has ever been, beating out the previous lowest by $50. You can't use the term unmissable lightly – but it is most apt here. This, if you're even remotely interested in picking up a MacBook Air, is an unmissable deal.

This currently puts the MacBook Air M1 at $749, making the once $1000 laptop one of Apple's most affordable devices that you can buy on Amazon right now.

MacBook Air M1 new lowest ever price

MacBook Air M1 | $999 $749 at Amazon The MacBook Air M1 remains one of the cheapest ways to get a Mac on your desk, and this deal makes it even more affordable. We don't know how long this deal will last, but it's likely that stock will fly off the shelves, so it's best to act fast. Price check: Apple $999 | B&H Photo $869 | Best Buy $999

The MacBook Air M1 is still a very powerful laptop, even if it's coming up on its third birthday. The M1 chip at its core is a potent portable processor and powers the laptop along perfectly for light workloads and web browsing. For students, there really is nothing better.

This comes just before we're expecting some of the best Mac Prime Day deals to hit, with Prime Day closing in with just under a day to go. Tomorrow, there are going to be even more deals on loads of products around Amazon – not that it's likely that this deal will be beaten, however.

Just make sure that you grab one of the best MacBook Air cases to make sure that your new MacBook is kept safe from bumps, scrapes, and scratches. $250 off may make it extra affordable, but you'll still want to avoid damage.