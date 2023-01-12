MacBook Air M2 returns to lowest-ever price

The MacBook Air M2 remains one of the best MacBooks for your money, and now you'll get one for its lowest price ever. Usually, it's a lot more expensive than the previous M1 version, but that price difference has closed up to only $100. This makes the newer model, in our eyes, much better value, with its updated chassis and M2 processor being more than worth the extra. This deal didn't last too long last time, so it may not be around for long now - but while it's here, it's an incredible saving.

MacBook Air M2 drops below $1000

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2 | $1199 $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab) There's a pretty hefty $200 saving here, bringing the MacBook Air's price down below that $1000 price point. This isn't the first time we've seen this price, with this reduction last seen around the Black Friday period last year. What's interesting this time is that the current price of the MacBook Air M1 is only $100 less - making this a much better deal and better value.

The slimmest and the lightest laptops in Apple's range received a big redesign last year, including complete chassis overhauls and the new M2 chips. That cosmetic overhaul features a new Aluminum body that comes in four different colors and a new industrial design to fit in with the current crop of MacBook Pro laptops. Most impressive is the new screen, with much slimmer bezels and an ever-controversial camera notch at the top of the screen.

They launched to spectacular reviews, with our own MacBook Air M2 review giving the machine 5 stars. We particularly liked the new design and the M2 chip that surprised us with excellent fanless performance. It would be nice to have some extra ports, though, even if one is freed up with the inclusion of the MagSafe charging port. Two things plugged in, and you're done.

If you're looking for another model, then make sure you have a look at the best MacBook Air deals to make sure you save some money on a new laptop. Grabbed one of these? Check out the best MacBook Air M2 cases to keep it safe.