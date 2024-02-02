Save $300 on our favorite MacBook Air at Best Buy — a premium laptop at a budget price

If you are looking for a super powerful yet equally portable laptop, Apple’s MacBook Air combines excellent specs with a super light feel to fit in almost any situation. Now, with a whopping $300 off the retail price at Best Buy, the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air has never looked better.

This gives you enough off to get some of the best Mac accessories too like a brand new hard drive, AirPods Pro 2, or a nice MacBook sleeve. At 15 inches, this MacBook is fantastic for browsing the internet, watching videos, and even playing some games.

M2 MacBook Air is now $300 off

M2 MacBook Air | $1,299 $999 at Best Buy The M2 MacBook Air, with a 15-inch retina display screen, 256GB of internal storage, and 8GB of unified RAM is a bit of a powerhouse thanks to that impressive Apple Silicon M2 chip. It helps that all-day battery life and 500 nits peak brightness make it excellent to take with you on the go. Price Check: Not Available at Amazon | $1,099 at B&H Photo

The M2 MacBook Air is the ultimate productivity device thanks to good specs, a great keyboard, and fantastic battery life. Given there is no M3 model of the MacBook Air, this is the best processor you will find in an Air model and it shows in its performance.

Though the smaller 8GB of RAM might seem a little low in comparison to its competitors, it is specifically designed for Apple machines, making it much more efficient with less raw power than your average Windows laptop. If you’re worried the RAM will hold you back, you could always upgrade to the 16GB model , which is also $300 off at Best Buy and comes with double the storage. If you order now, you can get it shipped by as early as next week.