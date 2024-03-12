Save up to $1,200 on a brand new M3 MacBook Air if you trade in your old computer at Best Buy

The new M3 MacBook Air sure does look shiny and powerful — but that full launch price might put you off. There aren’t any official price drops as yet, but Best Buy has a great way of saving some money if you want to buy one of Apple’s latest machines.

If you trade in an old laptop (from any brand, we should add) you could get up to $1,200 of trade-in value towards a shiny new M3 MacBook Air. The top trade-in values are reserved for the most expensive laptops and desktops, of course, but it helps you get rid of a computer you’re not going to use anymore and saves you money on a brand-new MacBook.

Save up to $1200 with a trade-in

Up to $1,200 off an M3 MacBook Air with trade-in at Best Buy There aren’t any price drops as such on the latest MacBook Air quite yet, but this is currently one of the best ways to save money. You do have to make sure your old device is completely wiped, or Best Buy will reject the trade-in.

To get the most trade-in value, you’ll need to trade in a more expensive laptop or desktop. Apple-wise, that means a MacBook Pro with M3 Pro — something we reckon most people aren’t going to do.

We tried with various other models, however, and the savings are still excellent. If you’re trading in an M1 MacBook Air, for example, you could net a saving of $475 on a new M3 MacBook Air, bringing the base 13-inch model down to $624. That’s an excellent price — and it recycles your old computer without needing to sell it on or dispose of it separately.

You can trade in a laptop from any brand with any specs too, and have a look to see how much you’ll get on Best Buy’s Trade-in estimator. You will find that machines in rougher condition get less trade-in value, but a saving is a saving. If you want to save even more, then you should sign up for My Best Buy Plus for an extra $50 off — you’ll also get Apple Care + for nothing on top as well.

The M3 MacBook Air is available now, with the 13-inch starting at $1,099 and the 15-inch at $1,299. It wrangled a five-star review from us, and easily ranks among the best MacBooks ever.