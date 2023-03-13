The 2023 MacBook Pros are on sale at their lowest price ever

The latest MacBook Pro models are some of the most powerful and impressive MacBooks put together to date, and they come with some hefty price tags to match. However, these deals at Amazon and B&H Photo make the new MacBooks a little more affordable, with up to $200 off one of the machines.

These are some of the lowest prices of the machines yet, and we don't know how long the prices will last. There are deals on both sizes of MacBook Pro as well, with savings on more powerful configurations at B&H Photo.

Which models are reduced?

The MacBook Pro 14-inch has a $100 discount at the moment, which isn't the lowest price we've seen after a $200 discount that appeared for a short time in February. This is still a great deal, and we can't see that $200 discount returning any time soon, so this is the next best thing. It is only on the Silver variant as well, so you may have to choose a color that you initially didn't want to get the saving.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14-inch | $1999 $1899 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This price is the second-best price that we've seen this laptop at, but its still a great saving if you're looking for a new MacBook Pro.

There are great deals at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, with some configurations at some excellent prices. Our pick is the 16-inch model with M2 Max 12-core processor and 32GB of RAM. There's a saving there of $200 for the lowest price ever. It is still a very expensive machine, but it makes upgrading your MacBook a little less expensive.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16-inch | $3499 $3299 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) This may not be the cheapest of the MacBooks Pro, but it is a great deal on a professional laptop. There are some more great savings to had with the configurator, so make sure you have a play to find the best deal for you.

These deals bring some spectacular savings to the MacBook Pro line, with their incredibly powerful processors and massive amounts of RAM. Make sure you grab one of the best cases for MacBook Pro to go with it to make sure that your new machine doesn't get scratched up.