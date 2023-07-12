This £739 MacBook Air is the best Prime Day deal you can buy - ends midnight

This is not a drill! You can buy one of the best MacBooks this Prime Day for £739 if you're lucky enough to live in the UK. But be quick. This deal is definitely not going to stick around for long.

The MacBook Air M1 is the best bang for your buck you'll find when shopping for a new MacBook and probably the best Mac Prime Day Deal we've seen throughout the whole event. It's a fantastic 13-inch laptop with 256GB storage, 8GB ram, and Apple's super fast M1 chip.

If you've been looking for a new Mac this is a must-buy especially if you want to be able to run macOS Sonoma when it launches later this year.

Be quick on this amazing MacBook Air M1 deal

MacBook Air M1 | £999 £739 at Amazon The best MacBook deal on the market. We wouldn't expect any stock left over by day two of Prime Day, so strike while the iron is cheap. Price check: Apple £999

This M1 MacBook Air deal is arguably the best Apple Prime Day deal this year. It's honestly a steal. I'm sure you can tell from my enthusiasm that I love my MacBook Air thanks to its light enclosure and all-day battery life. I put mine through its paces daily and never have an issue with loading programs and working efficiently.

The base model is a brilliant entry point into the world of Mac, and with this huge saving, it's the perfect time for anyone to get their first MacBook. If you've been on the fence for a while about joining the world of Mac, there is no better time.

