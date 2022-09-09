You can get the new M2 Macbook Air for $100 off right now - that's the best deal yet

This MacBook Air M2 deal will save you $100 off at Amazon at the moment. Released only a few months ago, the MacBook Air M2 is a stunning piece of machinery that generally commands a very high price. Currently, the reduction is only on the Midnight color of the super slim laptop and only in one storage configuration. If you've been looking for a new MacBook for a while, however, this deal will make it a little more affordable.

MacBook Air M2 lowest price ever

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2 | $1199 now $1099 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The MacBook Air M2 is Apple's latest addition to its MacBook lineup. It's slim, svelte, and made of solid aluminum. The screen is big and bright, and the keyboard is spacious and clicky. This deal at Amazon will save you $100 dollars on a new MacBook Air.

The MacBook Air M2 is the best MacBook for most people. It's thin and light, and in his review, iMore editor-in-chief Gerald was 'blown away' by the power of the M2 chip, impressed by the laptop's ability to excel in a variety of use cases. The MacBook Air M2 then is undeniably impressive — especially when you consider its size and weight. It is also a lot more expensive than its predecessor, which you can currently buy from Amazon for $899 (opens in new tab). Is this new laptop worth the extra, and does this deal make it more worth the $200 price increase?

The M1 version of the MacBook Air is still a lovely laptop, with a slightly more curvaceous design and slightly different colors. The screen is slightly smaller, and the keyboard is a little less nice to type on, but you'll still get a nice laptop for the money. Is the MacBook Air M2 worth the extra $200? We'd say yes, if not only for the extra screen and more powerful chip under the hood.

