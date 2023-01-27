You can save up to $200 off 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 at Best Buy

The MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 came out last year and now sits pretty much directly between the MacBook Air M2 and the brand-new 14-inch MacBook Pro M2. It's got more cooling potential than the former and is less expensive than the latter, and all in is a pretty compelling laptop buy for the price point. At the moment, you'll save $200 off all of the models at Best Buy for the lowest price of $1099, the lowest price ever for the MacBook Pro.

You can find this deal on the Best Buy Apple Deals page (opens in new tab), where you'll find all of Best Buy's Apple products in one place. That's from MacBooks to AirPods and everything in between, so no matter the Apple product you're after, you're sure to find a deal.

MacBook Pro 13-inch $200 off at Best Buy

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13-inch | $1299 $1099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) You'll have to scroll down the page a little here to find the deal, but on the way down you'll see some other great prices. This is the lowest price this MacBook Pro has ever been, and you'll even find the same deal on all the storage and chip options.

This MacBook Pro deal comes just as the new models are launched, and it's a great way of getting a very solid machine at a lower price. It's found on the Best Buy Apple deals page, so you'll have to scroll down a little to find it, but the deal is well worth it.

The M2 MacBook Pro comes equipped with a 13-inch Retina screen and an M2 chip. The base model comes with 8GB of Unified memory, the only memory configuration you'll find at Best Buy. You can opt to have extra storage, however, with up to 512GB available.

