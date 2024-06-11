macOS Sequoia compatibility: Will my Mac work with macOS 15?

So WWDC 2024 is over, Tim Cook has returned home, and Craig with the good hair has returned his hair product to the cupboard above the sink for another year. Now that we've seen what kind of goodies we can expect to come to all our devices in the coming months, we're also wondering one other very important thing — will the latest versions of macOS, iPadOS, iOS, and watchOS work with the devices we have on hand?

When it comes to macOS 15 Sequoia, there are a few things to bear in mind before we look at the models the OS will support. While the primary update will work with some older Intel-powered Macs, you'll only be able to use the Apple Intelligence parts of the OS if you have an Apple Silicon-powered M-series chip inside your Mac. That means that only users with an M1, M2, M3, M4, and the Pro, Max, and Ultra versions of those chips will be able to use the new AI-powered features.

There are also some older Macs that could run Sonoma that are no longer supported by new the update:

MacBook Air 2018

MacBook Air 2019

macOS 15: Every compatible device

Still not sure if your device will work with the latest version of macOS? Here's the full breakdown:

iMac (2019 and later)

Mac mini (2018 and later)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac Studio (2022 and later)

Mac Pro (2019 and later)

MacBook Pro (2018 and later)

MacBook Air (2020 and later)

When is macOS 15 coming out?

You can currently install the developer Beta of macOS 15 on your compatible Mac, although if you like stability in your computer, you should probably hold off until September when the official release will come out.

If you really want to see how macOS 15 will look and don't mind some bugs and issues, then we can show you how to install the macOS 15 developer beta.

Mac mini | $599 $479 at Amazon If you want the cheapest way to get a Mac on your desk, then you've just found it. This is the lowest price ever for the compact desktop, and will support macOS 15 as well as soon as it launches.

More from iMore