Installing apps on macOS Sequoia will use less storage space than ever before, here's why

If you're a Mac user who installs their apps via the Mac App Store, you're probably already familiar with strange behavior relating to storage space. Current macOS releases require double the app's storage requirements in order to initiate the download and installation process, and that can be an issue for those with relatively small SSDs. However, macOS Sequoia has the answer.

According to Apple, the second macOS Sequoia beta includes a tweak that fixes this annoying issue, freeing up storage space and making it easier for people to install large apps such as games.

Unfortunately, you're going to have to wait a while before you can take advantage of this change – macOS Sequoia isn't set to be made available to the public until this fall.

Space-saver

Apple confirmed the news in the macOS Sequoia beta 2 release notes, saying that "Starting in macOS 15, the App Store no longer needs twice the space free for an initial app download and install. The free space requirement will now be the final install size of the app, plus a small buffer." The notes go on to say that developers should factor that into any messaging that they might have relating to installation requirements.

The macOS Sequoia update will bring with it Apple Intelligence and a slew of other features, and developer betas are currently in testing.

The final macOS Sequoia release will be joined by iOS 18 as well as new updates for the iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.

