This macOS concept is like putting the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island in your Dock

The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island might be coming to the iPhone 15 this year, but what if Apple also brought it to the Mac as well?

That isn't something we've heard of happening with the impending announcement of macOS 14 at WWDC23 next month, but this concept is enough for us to hope that something similar is on its way.

The concept was created by designer Janum Trivedi and posted to Twitter where it looks like a big upgrade to the Mac's Dock — the likes of which we would love to see Apple take to heart.

It's alive

The current macOS Ventura Dock is fine if not exciting, and this concept imagines what could happen if Apple chose to make it a little more interactive in a way that immediately reminds us of the improvements the Dynamic Island brought to the top of the iPhone's display.

What if the macOS dock and its icons were more dynamic and fluid?Made a little demo that shows message previews, live music, download progress, and more.Pretty happy with how this turned out! pic.twitter.com/YpzrWU5klAMay 2, 2023 See more

Trivedi detailed some of the ideas in a follow-up tweet that included icons that would expand automatically when needed or manually based on a user's requirements. But the concept itself gives us some great examples.

One of those examples sees the Messages app expand to display a couple of specific chats — we imagine they could be pinned chats or just any chats with unread messages, for example. The concept also shows an Apple Music app icon that expands to show playback controls, while even the Safari icon gets in on the animated act.

This is of course similar to another concept that we saw a few months ago which just goes to show what good an idea it would be.

As for WWDC23, even if we don't get this new Dock there will be plenty for Mac users to look forward to. The 15-inch MacBook Air is expected to be announced and will surely become the best Mac for a whole lot of people.