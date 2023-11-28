New Dough Spectrum One 4K monitor wants to be the one display to rule your Mac, PC, and games console

One screen to rule them all? That’s the plan with Dough’s new Spectrum One 4K monitor, a brand-new variant of the company’s top-notch desktop displays.

Dough’s positioning the revised Spectrum One 4K not only as an Apple ‘Studio Display killer’, but the one screen you’ll need on your desk whether you’re hooking up a Mac, PC, PS5, or even a Steam Deck.

It’s aiming to get its killer credentials from an impressive spec sheet: its 27-inch, 4K, 144Hz display will be behind a front glass panel, finished with Corning’s Gorilla Glass with DXC, which helps reduce the reflectivity of the display. Inputs include HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and Thunderbolt USB-C with 100W power delivery. Each screen gets calibrated before leaving the factory to hit 100% RGC and 98 DCI-P3 coverage for accurate color reproduction, and a KVM switch lets you quickly move your peripheral input between devices at the push of a button.

(Image credit: Dough)

Dough’s used that Corning covering in its OLED displays previously, and claim it’s also useful for improving contrast ratio.

Pricing and availability

Dough, previously known as Eve, has had to work in recent years to turn around its reputation, following distribution issues for its earlier monitor and 2-in-1 laptop PCs. Customers had long waits for shipping and even longer waits for refunds on devices that were never delivered.

But the company appears to have turned the corner — rather than launching in a pre-order stage, this new model goes straight to retail and will have availability at the B&H store as well as direct from Dough online.

Hitting stores in December, expect to pay $799 for the new glass-fronted Spectrum One 4K.

I’ve had a good time with Dough’s recent releases. In our Dough Spectrum 4K 144Hz glossy monitor (ES07DC9) review, we awarded the screen 4-and-a-half stars. We said that “If you can stomach the steep asking price and are at peace with Dough’s track record when operating under the name Eve, the glossy Spectrum 4K monitor is an absolute dream to use.

It’s got all the ports a modern worker or gamer needs, has a sensibly-reserved design, and a to-die-for panel.” It's one of the best 4K monitors out there, if you can get hold of one.