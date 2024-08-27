Save a massive $200 on the Mac Studio at B&H Photo

The Mac Studio isn't technically the most powerful computer that Apple makes — that honor goes to the Mac Pro. It is, however, the most powerful computer in the Apple stable which is even remotely reachable for most normal professionals who don't have a small car's worth of money to drop on a desktop PC.

The Mac Studio is also currently at a great deal price at B&H Photo, where you'll find a $200 on the computer. That's only on the base model M2 Max with 32GB of RAM mind you, but that's going to be overkill for all but the most power-hungry of workloads.

Massive Mac savings

Mac Studio | $1,999 $1,799 at B&H Photo The Mac Studio is a serious piece of kit, and that means it comes with a similarly serious price tag — although that price tag has now dropped by $200 at B&H Photo. This is a rare discount on one of the most powerful Macs out there, and the lowest price you'll find one for right now.

For most people, the Mac mini M2 will be more than enough computing power — and that's before you've stuffed an M2 Pro chip on the inside. If you're a more demanding user, however, then you're likely already glancing jealously at the Mac Studio, the more powerful compact desktop.

The M2 Max at its core is going to breeze through pretty much any workload you throw at it, and its 30-core GPU will even run demanding games at high frame rates. You'll need to toss in one of the best monitors for Mac Studio and one of the best Mac keyboards (which will jack the price up), but then you've got the ultimate workstation ready to power its way through anything that you might throw its way.