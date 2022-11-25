This 4K HDR HP Monitor Black Friday deal is as colorful as it is perfect - save $125 now

One of the best things I added to my desk was a second monitor - it gave me oodles more screen to stare at, and fill with chrome tabs and writing windows. Seriously, though, an extra monitor is brilliant for workflow - and this HP 4K 28-inch monitor would be perfect. It's currently $125 off at the HP website too, so you can get more monitor on your desk for less. This is only $25 off the monitor's lowest price, which is still a pretty solid deal.

It is Black Friday today - and the deals are rolling in. We're tracking all the best in our Apple deals live blog so that you can see all the best deals as they go live.

More screen for less cash

(opens in new tab) HP U28 4K 28-inch monitor | $449 $325 at HP (opens in new tab) This large, 28-inch monitor will give you all the extra screen real estate you need to get more space to improve your workflow. This price is almost the lowest the monitor has been, with a large $125 saving on full price. That brings the monitor down to $325, the perfect price to take the plunge.

I don't think I could work anymore without my multiple screens. There is just so much more room for me to work, with more chrome tabs open and loads more screen real estate for those big video meetings.

4K is obviously an important part of this HP Monitor, and you'd be surprised how much of a difference it makes. There's so much more detail from a 4K screen that you just don't get from a lower resolution, and it's great for fitting more text on a screen. This one also has a high refresh rate, so it's going to look much smoother in use than others.

