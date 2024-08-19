This awesome mod turns a Steam Deck into a Bondi Blue iMac G3 — well, sort of
A Bondi Blue Steam Deck?
Ever wanted to make your Steam Deck look like a retro iMac from the late 90s? Well, one gamer has and it's a sight to behold.
Reddit user NekoMichi posted photos of their modded Steam Deck on r/SteamDeck to huge fanfare, showcasing a transparent Bondi Blue shell that mimics the iMac G3 from 1998.
Not only does the Bondi Blue Steam Deck look like an iMac on the outside, but it's also got a custom boot screen that mimics an older version of Mac OS renamed "SteamOS".
The Steam Deck is one of the best handheld gaming consoles on the market and this modification makes it look even better. When asked if the mod was hard to complete, NekoMichi said, "Not too hard, the most difficult step for me was ungluing the screen. I used an iFixit iOpener tool and it made it easier. Overall it took about 4 hours."
So while you may be tempted to make your Steam Deck look like an iMac of yesteryear, it's not worth the hassle unless you're happy to unglue your Steam Deck OLED's screen.
I turned my #SteamDeck into an iMac G3 from 1998. pic.twitter.com/S1Nx0pITaDAugust 18, 2024
Is it an iMac? Is it a Steam Deck?
The back shell of a Steam Deck is very easy to replace with loads of custom shells available on websites like Amazon. If you'd like to get the transparent iMac look on the back of your device without committing to a full mod like NekoMichi, you can pick up shells for around $25.
With the ability to play some of the best PC games on a handheld device, the Steam Deck really is a fantastic product. So much so, that if you don't fancy playing Assassin's Creed: Shadows on Mac later this year, you could opt for Valve's portable powerhouse instead.
