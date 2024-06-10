Assassin's Creed: Shadows is coming to your iPad and Mac

Apple's WWDC keynote was hardly Summer Game Fest, but it did bring some interesting updates for gamers on Apple platforms.

Game Mode is coming to iPhone and iPad, for example, focusing system resources on the game in the foreground, and Ubisoft appeared to remind us that Assassin's Creed: Mirage is available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

That's not all, though. The company also reiterated that its Prince of Persia: Lost Crown platformer would be arriving on Mac, as well as the upcoming open-world adventure Assassin's Creed: Shadows. Perhaps most surprising, though, is Shadows will come to iPad.

(Image credit: Apple)

Assassin's Creed: Shadows underlines Apple's gaming ambition

Assassin's Creed: Shadows will take players to Japan for an open-world adventure, and looks to be a game that's huge in scale and impressive in graphical fidelity - making it an impressive challenge for the iPad to handle.

While no release date was offered, Ubisoft said it'll come to the platform this year. Given Apple is still showcasing its gaming prowess with 2019's Death Stranding (albeit via the 2021 Director's Cut), it's good to see Mac (and iPad) gaming releases catching up a little to their console and Windows counterparts.

We're covering the WWDC 2024 event as it happens. Follow WWDC 2024 LIVE here. Or check out our roundups for all the latest on the newly announced iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and Apple Intelligence.