This Mac is under $500 and it's the best deal you'll find on a desktop Mac today

If you’ve been looking for a new Mac, then this deal might just be what you’ve been waiting for — you can currently save $100 off one of the best Macs around, the M2 Mac mini.

That’s not quite its lowest price, but it brings the machine to a sub-$500 price point for one of the best desktop Mac deals of the year so far.

Mac mini $100 off

Mac mini | $599 $499 at Amazon The Mac mini has seen lower prices in the past, with a further $20 reduction. This is still one of the better discounts that it’s had, making for a perfect opportunity to get one on your desk. This is the M2, 8GB RAM and 256GB variant so it is the base model, but it’ll make the perfect family computer.

The Mac mini was one of our favorite computers that Apple launched last year, bringing the powerful M2 processor to an affordable desktop form factor. It’s compact, powerful, and very well-priced — perfect for the family computer, or for a student who needs a desktop to do some work on.

It’s no slouch, either. The M2 at its core is a powerful chip, able to run video editing software, image manipulation tools, and even do some light gaming. It’s a very solid machine for almost everyone, and easily one of the best Macs that money can buy.

If you want something more potent, then there’s always the M2 Pro Mac mini. That has more RAM and a larger SSD, although you’ll have to pay extra for the privilege. They aren’t reduced on Amazon either, although you can head over to B&H Photo for another $100 discount.

No matter the Mac mini you buy, you’ll get a powerful, compact computer — and now you’ll pay less to get it.