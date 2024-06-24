This Safari extension will show you any Netflix IMDb rating before you watch

Apple loves to tout that Safari is one of the best browsers for Mac, since it was made specifically for Apple's computers. And Safari does have an awful lot to offer by way of features. That said, it's not perfect. And, like any browser, installing Safari extensions can help you add extra functionality to the browser. And this new offering is going to help make sure you never watch a bad Netflix movie again.

Regularly find yourself endlessly scrolling through Netflix, only to settle on a dud of a movie? That's where Trim comes in, a new Safari extension for the best Macs shows IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes ratings directly on Netflix and Prime Video, so you can make an informed choice before committing to a two-hour time stink.

You can grab Trim on the App Store here. It’s available for free – because who wouldn’t want to up their Netflix game without spending a penny?

(Image credit: Trim via Apple)

What else does Trim do?

Trim is like your very own snobby film critic that filters out the rubbish. If a movie or series has a low rating, Trim can fade it out, letting you focus on what other people think is worth watching. No more accidentally clicking on that one-star horror flick when you’re looking for a spine-tingling masterpiece. The extension doesn't just work with Netflix, it'll show the same ratings on Prime Video, Disney+, and others as well.

And the features within Trim are pretty impressive. Trim displays popular genres right on Netflix's homepage, movies page, and series page. You can sort titles by rating, release year, and popularity. Plus, if you’re the kind of person who loves a clutter-free interface, you can even remove items from Netflix's grid view. For those who appreciate a good rating trifecta, Trim also shows Metacritic scores alongside IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes.

In short, Trim makes your streaming experience smarter and less frustrating. Instead of relying on vague synopses and misleading thumbnails, you get the cold, hard truth about what’s worth watching. And let’s be honest, we all need a bit of that in our lives.

