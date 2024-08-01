'Thunderbolt 4 Dock or desktop monitor Arm? Why not both?', asks new Mac accessory from Sabrent
When two accessories become one for your Mac.
Have you been thinking about buying a monitor arm as well as a Thunderbolt docking station? It turns out Sabrent is offering both of these options in one accessory.
Available on Amazon for $349.99, Sabrent’s Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount is a great combo of two different product categories. Not only is it a monitor arm but when one of the best Macs, such as a Mac mini or M3 MacBook Air, is connected to the docking station, you get a bunch of extra ports. These include:
- 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports that both support up to 40Gbps transfer speeds
- USB power delivery (PD3.0) to the Mac, charging up to 60W
- 1x HDMI 2.1 and 1x DP 1.4 display output ports, supporting display resolutions up to 8K/30Hz (with DSC) with one monitor or 4K/60Hz simultaneously with HDR and HDCP 2.3
- 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A ports with transfer speeds up to 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1) and 5V/1.5A charging for external storage, peripherals, and more
- 1x USB-A port with transfer speeds up to 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1) for external storage, peripherals, and more
- 1x SD, 1x microSD UHS-II card readers (SD 4.0 and TF 4.0) with speeds of up to 312MBps
- 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) port for network and Internet connectivity at speeds up to 1000Mbps
- 1x 3.5mm jack with mono/stereo audio output or microphone input
It’s safe to say that this docking station has all the ports you need for your Mac. When it comes to the arm, it’s easily adjustable to a single monitor that supports a standard VESA mount with displays of up to 32” and 10kg/22lbs.
If you’re looking for something for your desk that can expand your Mac’s capabilities, you won’t go far wrong with Sabrent’s Docking Station.
These external monitors would be a perfect fit with this docking station
If you’re looking for an external monitor to take advantage of Sabrent’s Docking Station with arm clamp, we’ve listed a few monitors below that would be a perfect fit for it.
Amazon Basics - 27 Inch IPS Monitor 75 Hz | $119 at Amazon
Amazon’s monitor is a perfect candidate for Sabrent’s Docking Station with arm clamp. Featuring a 1920x1080 resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate, it’s a perfect monitor to use for apps like Slack and WhatsApp in a portrait orientation.
SAMSUNG 32-inch M80C UHD HDR Monitor | $699 $599 at Samsung
Samsung’s 32-inch monitor makes this a perfect addition to Sabrent’s Docking Station with an arm clamp, featuring a 4K display, as well as AirPlay, a built-in webcam and HDR.
SAMSUNG 27-inch Odyssey G6 (G60SD) | $899 $801 at Amazon
The Samsung 27-inch OLED monitor features a 1440p anti-glare display, making it a great choice for Sabrent’s docking station at your desk.
More from iMore
- The 100 best Mac apps in 2024
- Safari Technology Preview 200 launches with these improvements
- macOS 15 Sequoia: Here are all the new features coming to your Mac
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use every day to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. His second book, '50 Years of Boss Fights', came out in June 2024, and has a monthly newsletter called 'Springboard'. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64, and Daily Star.