'Thunderbolt 4 Dock or desktop monitor Arm? Why not both?', asks new Mac accessory from Sabrent

Have you been thinking about buying a monitor arm as well as a Thunderbolt docking station? It turns out Sabrent is offering both of these options in one accessory.

Available on Amazon for $349.99 , Sabrent’s Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Monitor Desk Mount is a great combo of two different product categories. Not only is it a monitor arm but when one of the best Macs , such as a Mac mini or M3 MacBook Air , is connected to the docking station, you get a bunch of extra ports. These include:

2x Thunderbolt 4 ports that both support up to 40Gbps transfer speeds

USB power delivery (PD3.0) to the Mac, charging up to 60W

1x HDMI 2.1 and 1x DP 1.4 display output ports, supporting display resolutions up to 8K/30Hz (with DSC) with one monitor or 4K/60Hz simultaneously with HDR and HDCP 2.3

2x USB-C, 1x USB-A ports with transfer speeds up to 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1) and 5V/1.5A charging for external storage, peripherals, and more

1x USB-A port with transfer speeds up to 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1) for external storage, peripherals, and more

1x SD, 1x microSD UHS-II card readers (SD 4.0 and TF 4.0) with speeds of up to 312MBps

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) port for network and Internet connectivity at speeds up to 1000Mbps

1x 3.5mm jack with mono/stereo audio output or microphone input

It’s safe to say that this docking station has all the ports you need for your Mac. When it comes to the arm, it’s easily adjustable to a single monitor that supports a standard VESA mount with displays of up to 32” and 10kg/22lbs.

If you’re looking for something for your desk that can expand your Mac’s capabilities, you won’t go far wrong with Sabrent’s Docking Station.

These external monitors would be a perfect fit with this docking station

If you’re looking for an external monitor to take advantage of Sabrent’s Docking Station with arm clamp, we’ve listed a few monitors below that would be a perfect fit for it.

Amazon Basics - 27 Inch IPS Monitor 75 Hz | $119 at Amazon Amazon’s monitor is a perfect candidate for Sabrent’s Docking Station with arm clamp. Featuring a 1920x1080 resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate, it’s a perfect monitor to use for apps like Slack and WhatsApp in a portrait orientation.

SAMSUNG 32-inch M80C UHD HDR Monitor | $699 $599 at Samsung Samsung’s 32-inch monitor makes this a perfect addition to Sabrent’s Docking Station with an arm clamp, featuring a 4K display, as well as AirPlay, a built-in webcam and HDR.

SAMSUNG 27-inch Odyssey G6 (G60SD) | $899 $801 at Amazon The Samsung 27-inch OLED monitor features a 1440p anti-glare display, making it a great choice for Sabrent’s docking station at your desk.

More from iMore