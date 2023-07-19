Watch this hilarious Apple Mac ad — strong security and hapless thieves

Apple's 'The Underdogs' ads have proven popular since their COVID-era debut and they continue to be at the center of some of Apple's best work. The latest ad is all about Macs and how their security can help foil thieves.

These ads all follow a group of people who are starting their own business and using Apple devices and services to do it. In this instance, they're using iPhones and Macs to prepare for a big funding meeting only for a MacBook containing the proposal to be stolen. What results is a crazy manhunt to try and find the people that stole it — all the while teaching viewers about the security Macs employ these days.

The full ad runs for more than eight minutes and is more of a short story than an advertisement. And it's well worth your time, if only to laugh at the hapless thieves throughout.

Find My and more

The ad shows people using Find My a bunch of times, first to locate the stolen MacBook and then to locate a missing coworker, but that's just the start. In fact, Apple's credits list all of the features that were used in the ad and it's a long one that includes:

Touch ID and Face ID

Find My

Passwords and Passkeys

Safari fraudulent website warning

End-to-end encryption

Notify when left behind

MDM remote lock

MDM remote wipe

Secure enclave

Family sharing

Other Apple apps and services are used throughout including Messages, Apple Maps, Apple Card, FaceTime, and more. Check the ad out for yourself and you'll see just how packed it really is.

The list of Apple security features is a long one these days and Macs are more secure than ever. But that's only made possible by the way Apple's other services and devices tie into an overarching ecosystem that, while sometimes limiting for power users, is undoubtedly the star of the show here.

Using an old Mac and looking to upgrade? The 15-inch MacBook Air is arguably the best Mac for a whole ton of people right now.