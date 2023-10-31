We're still stuck with Lightning accessories for the Mac

Why Apple?! You should be killing off Lightning with every chance you have!

On Monday night, Apple hosted its "Scary Fast" event where the company unveiled the entire M3 chip family with the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max processor. It also announced new versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and a new version of the iMac.

Since Apple was quite obvious about tonight being about the Mac, many people started to hope that Apple would update something outside of the Macs themselves: the Magic accessories. The Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse all still come with a Lightning connector.

(Image credit: Apple)

Since Apple is also being quite obvious about switching its devices completely over to USB-C now since the launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, many people hoped it would announce new versions of those Mac accessories and kill Lightning on those products as well. Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

If you were hoping to get rid of some Lightning accessories and continue to make the switch to USB-C with all of your Apple products, tonight was not the night for you. The Apple Store is still selling the current version of the Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse with that pesky Lightning connector.

(Image credit: Future)

While we aren't getting new USB-C Mac accessories just yet, we can still enjoy the fact that we have a full lineup of new Mac chips — at least one of which will likely be coming to the iPad lineup in the future.

It's also been nice to see the iMac finally get an update, even if it has only to do with getting the newest processor. The iMac strangely skipped getting the M2 so it's been overdue for an upgrade. And, of course, we'll always take new MacBook Pro models.

So, chins up everyone! We will wait a while longer in this Lightning world.