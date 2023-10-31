Everything Apple announced at its Scary Fast October event
Apple just concluded its Scary Fast October Mac event, and it was a whirlwind! A short and sweet 30 minutes, the event saw Apple introduce new chips and two new devices -- just in time for Halloween. Here's the full rundown of everything Apple announced at its October event.
New M3 chips
Apple unveiled its entire M3 chip lineup (except maybe Ultra) in the new M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips. They're built on the 3nm process to pack in more power and performance. The GPU features something called "Dynamic Caching," which allocates the use of local memory in hardware in real-time, using the exact amount needed for each task, the company claims. Apple says this is an industry first that "dramatically increases the average utilization of the GPU, which significantly increases performance for the most demanding pro apps and games."
The M3 chip features an 8-core CPU or 10-core GPU. The M3 Pro chip comes with either 11 or 12 CPU cores and 14 or 18 GPU cores respectively. The M3 Max chip likewise comes with either 14 or 16 CPU cores and 30 or 40 GPU cores respectively.
New M3 MacBook Pro
Apple's new M3 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with the base model M3 chip for the first time ever in a 14-inch variant. The 14-inch model also gets the Pro and Max chips for three total configurations; meanwhile, the 16-inch model gets the Pro and Max chips. The price starts at $1,599, a much more reasonable entry point too. Otherwise, it's the same chassis and display as the old one with all the same ports too. The big headline is a fancy new Space Black color for the M3 Pro and M3 Max variants.
M3 iMac
Apple's 24-inch iMac also gets the M3 chip in the same seven colors as the previous M1 model. that means you also get the same 4.5K Retina display, but with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. It also features up to four USB-C ports, two Thunderbolt ports, a 1080p FaceTime camera, and more.
