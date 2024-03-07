You might miss this extra $50 discount on the M3 MacBook Pro — here's how to get it for its lowest price ever

The M3 MacBook Pro was a massive refresh on the old base model, bringing not only the new M3 processor but the design of the more expensive models. Now, you can save over $200 on one over at Amazon — although you’ll need to search around the product page to get the full discount.

In order to get the deal you need to click a very easy-to-miss coupon button, which adds $50 to the already good $150 discount that’s reflected in the price above. This extra discount is taken off the price at the checkout, so don’t worry if the discount doesn’t come out in the basket. Just double-check to make sure the discount has been applied before you pay.

MacBook Pro $200 off

M3 MacBook Pro | $1,599 $1,399 at Amazon This deal brings the MacBook Pro back down to its lowest price ever. The M3 MacBook Pro hasn’t been out for long, so deals like this are worth jumping on the moment you spot them — they don’t tend to stick around.

The M3 MacBook Pro is an exciting upgrade to the MacBook line. It brings buckets of power to the table with the 3nm produced M3 chip, and stuffs it in the more modern chassis previously reserved for the models that contained the M-Pro and M-Max chips.

MacBook deals are fairly rare, although they can be big when they come along. This is one of the biggest for some time, and makes one of the best MacBooks more affordable. It’s in both colors as well, so you can be picky about the MacBook finish you choose. No RAM options like you might find on the Apple Store, but the 8GB you get as standard is going to be just fine for normal, everyday computing.

If you want something more powerful then there’s $150 off the MacBook Pro 16-inch with M3 Pro, but you’ll pay $2,249 for that model — not cheap.