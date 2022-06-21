There's always a new MacBook on the horizon, even after two new ones have just been announced. A recently published Apple patent suggests one of those future MacBooks could borrow something from the product line's past in a potentially game-changing new way. The patent for a "Device having integrated interface system" mentions a feature that sounds a lot like Touch Bar on steroids. If correct, the introduction of the new feature would represent a considerable about-face by the folks at Apple.

The new Apple patent, dated June 21, shows the company could be working on a MacBook with a dual-display and built-in wireless iPhone charger. Among the goodies this possible laptop may include is a "second display (that) may be configured to display an image of a keyboard in a keyboard region of the top case." In other words, the MacBook's physical keyboard could one day get replaced by a digital one.

In 2016, Apple revealed the Touch Bar on select MacBook Pro models. Once considered a "breakthrough interface" by Apple, the Retina-quality multitouch display replaced the traditional row of function keys above the laptop's physical keyboard. With Touch Bar, users could use digital controls that changed as one moved between native- and third-party apps. Although Apple eventually added Touch Bar to its entire MacBook Pro lineup between 2017 and 2020, it never showed the feature much love or offered it software updates. Finally, when the 2021 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models were announced late last year, Touch Bar was no longer an option.

Many of us loved Touch Bar and were unhappy to see it go. And yet, we accepted it because of all the great features that arrived on the current generation MacBook Pro models, including the recently announced MacBook Air (2022). Today's patent publication and the introduction of another 13-inch MacBook Pro, which still includes a Touch Bar, suggests that Apple hasn't completely shut the door on multitouch on the MacBook lineup.