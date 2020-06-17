In just a few days, we'll get our first look at the macOS Catalina successor, macOS 10.16. For this year's Mac software update, I have one primary wish: that it's more stable out of the gate than the current version. In terms of new features, I also have some ideas, including Handoff for Music, a fresh, but familiar take on the Apple TV app on Mac, and more. More stability, please Amazingly, macOS (previously called Mac OS X, then OS X) is nearly 20 years old. Since the first version launched in 2001, there have been 16 major releases. After all this time, stability shouldn't be that difficult to achieve. Unfortunately, macOS 10.15 Catalina might be remembered as one that got away, and that's a shame given the long list of new features it brought to the table, including Sidecar, advanced security, Catalyst apps, and more. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo For many, macOS Catalina has been a sloppy mess. From reports of initial installation and syncing problems to Mail encryption issues, the major update arrived with many bugs in 2019. Since then, things have improved (as they usually do) thanks to a conga line of bug fixes and other updates. After nearly two decades, no one expects a reinvention from macOS, and here's hoping the upcoming version is less about adding new crash-prone bells and whistles and more about making what's already there more steady and enjoyable to use. Mobile meet desktop Some of this stability could arrive in the form of iOS-like updates for native apps like Messages. As first noted by 9to5Mac in May, the next macOS version of Message could include extensions, iMessage gaming, stickers, and effects carried over with Catalyst through iOS/iPadOS. Here's hoping mobile features also jump to macOS versions of FaceTime and Mail. Both apps seem tired compared to their mobile counterparts, so hopefully, changes occur soon. More TV

With macOS Catalina, Cupertino introduced a Mac version of the Apple TV app. Unfortunately, as anyone with a physical Apple TV or Apple mobile device can tell you, the Mac app is lacking one crucial detail. Because you can't install third-party TV apps on Mac, you're missing out on a lot of great content that's available on iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. To date, subscribing to one of the select Apple TV Channels is the only way to access third-party content through the Mac Apple TV app. That means content through services like Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and Netflix aren't available through the TV app. Instead, you must watch content from these heavyweights through a web browser with no Apple TV app integration. Apple should figure out a way so that video content found on the Apple TV (or Apple TV app) syncs across all platforms, including macOS. iPhone and Face ID unlock You can currently log into Macs through a username/password, Apple Watch, and, when applicable, Touch ID. Apple should extend this to include iPhone and Face ID unlocking. The former shouldn't be all that difficult since you can already open a Mac with an Apple Watch found on the iCloud account. For the latter, a lot will depend on whether currently installed FaceTime cameras can get the job done. Most likely, they can't, although future ones could. Perhaps a better solution would allow you to use FaceTime on your iPhone to unlock your nearby Mac. Handing off Music