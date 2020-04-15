What you need to know
- Apple has confirmed the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is here.
- It was announced last month but is now available to be ordered.
- Deliveries will begin next week.
Apple said that we shouldn't expect it until May, but it's here anyway! The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is now available for order direct from Apple, with deliveries expected to start taking place as soon as next week.
The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is the first Apple-made iPad accessory to come with a trackpad built in, adding a new dimension to a product that has long been a touch-first affair.
Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to iPad Pro, putting the beautiful Multi-Touch screen up on display with a floating cantilevered design for smooth adjustments of the viewing angle up to 130 degrees. The portable design features a full-size keyboard with backlit keys and a scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm travel, offering a comfortable and responsive typing experience, whether working on a lap or on a desk. The click-anywhere trackpad of Magic Keyboard complements the touch-first design of iPad for fluid navigation, easy cursor control, and precise adjustments.
The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro starts at $299 for the 11-inch model and rises to $349 for those with the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Now with a trackpad
Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro
Backlit and with scissor switches!
The brand new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is perfect for getting that laptop feel when working on your iPad. The full keyboard is backlit, charges via USB-C, and has a trackpad so you can use your iPad Pro just like your Mac laptop. While it's designed for the new iPad Pro (2020), you can use the Magic Keyboard with the 2018 iPad Pro models as well!
