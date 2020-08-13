I love products that have more than one function, especially when it comes to protecting my iPad Pro. After all, when something is multipurpose, it can eliminate the need for other items, resulting in less to carry. When it comes to my iPad Pro or MacBook Air, I always have it in a protective sleeve of some kind, and when I work on it, I prefer to have a clean, flat surface to work with whenever possible. With the Magic Sleeve from nedrelow, I can get the best of both worlds. Nedrelow is a one-person business, and all Magic Sleeves are made by hand. As of this writing, the current wait time for preorders is about eight weeks. If you prefer not placing a pre-order, and want to wait until the product is actually available, you can place your information on the waitlist to get notified when it's available to buy and ship, but the approximate time for that is nine weeks.

The power of magnets and wool Magic Sleeve for iPad Pro Bottom line: The Magic Sleeve is essentially a large piece of fabric made from Merino wool felt that folds in half to form a sleeve. With the help of 62 magnets around the edges, the Magic Sleeve folds over and seals shut, protecting your iPad Pro (or similar-sized laptop) inside. It's easy to pull the magnets apart when you need to work, and when the sleeve is open, it doubles as a desk pad. The magnets on the edges also hold your Apple Pencil in place when not in use. Pros Merino wool felt is water-resistant, biodegradable, renewable, and sustainable

Super simple design with clean aesthetic

Magnets provide secure closure

Doubles as a desk pad when open

Enough space to hold accessories

Available for a wide variety of devices Cons Wool can feel a little rough

Pricey From $89 at nedrelow

A sleeve and desk pad in one Magic Sleeve for iPad Pro: Features

The Magic Sleeve is all about minimalism. It's basically a large piece of Merino wool felt that can be folded into a protective sleeve thanks to magnets in the edges, as well as acting as a desk pad when it is fully open and on a flat surface. For the 11-inch iPad Pro version, the unfolded dimensions are 12.75-by-20.5-inches. The 12.9-inch size is 13.75-by-22.5-inches, the 13-inch version is 15.5-by-22-inches, and the 15-16-inch size runs 17.5-by-23.5-inches. When the sleeve is folded up, it is about 5mm thick, which gives your device a lot of padding and cushion. The Merino wool felt is an interesting choice of fabric to use. The reason for using it is because it is water-resistant and biodegradable. In short, it's a renewable and sustainable resource, so if you prefer to "go green" whenever possible, this sleeve is a great product to consider. Nedrelow also notes that wool felt has a waxy coating that naturally repels liquids, inhibits mildew, and proves to be stain-resistant (liquid spills can be blotted away before permanent staining happens).

However, since it is wool, it can be a little rougher than other fabrics. When you first get the sleeve, there may be some loose fibers as well, but this lessens over time as you use the sleeve more. Cleaning the Magic Sleeve can be done by dusting with a lint roller, vacuuming with a clean and soft brush, using water and mild detergent. Lastly, you can use a chemical spot remover, though it's best to test that on an inconspicuous area first. Source: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore For the Magic Sleeve to act as a sleeve, there are a total of 62 magnets that are tucked away inside the edges of the felt. These magnets keep the felt sleeve shut, with your iPad Pro (or a similarly-sized laptop) fitting snugly inside. The magnets are strong enough that they do not budge, so anything inside is safe and secure. But when you need to work, just pull the magnetic edges apart, and the sleeve turns into a beautiful desk pad for your iPad or MacBook. The magnets in the edges can also keep your Apple Pencil in place when you're not using it so that it won't roll away. Because there's a bit of leeway in dimensions with the device itself, there is a bit of space for some necessary accessories, like a power adapter, cables, a battery pack, or other small items. As long as the magnets can attract each other to close, the sky's the limit. While the Magic Sleeve was designed to be used with the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, it is also compatible with other keyboard cases. My 11-inch iPad Pro with Logitech Folio Touch fits nice and snug inside the Magic Sleeve, and I can have the Folio Touch at a nice angle without going past the Magic Sleeve when it's a desk pad.

As a bonus, nedrelow included a cable holder, which is made from the same Merino wool felt. However, the opening for the cable is a bit slim and seems to be made for original Apple cables, so if you're using a third-party cable with reinforcement at the end (like OtterBox's Fast Charge cables), then it may not fit. Simple but doubly practical Magic Sleeve for iPad Pro: What I Like

I've been using the Magic Sleeve for a few weeks now, and I really love how simple and practical this thing is. The Magic Sleeve provides ample space for my iPad Pro, laptop, as well as a few accessories, and it "magically" seals shut with those magnets while everything inside stays in place. And when you need to get to your stuff, it's super easy to open, and doubles as a nice desk mat on which to work. And the magnets double as an Apple Pencil or cable manager with the holder. It does add a little bulk, so it may not fit into dedicated tablet or laptop pockets in messenger bags or backpacks, especially if they're more snug. However, I can still fit it into the main compartment of bag of choice, the Tom Bihn Synik 22, without issue. Oh, and did I mention that it looks like a ravioli when it's closed with your tablet or laptop inside? Because it does, and I love that. Wool isn't for everyone Magic Sleeve for iPad Pro: What I Don't Like

I've gone through my fair share of tablet and laptop sleeves, and honestly, wool felt isn't my top material choice. It feels slightly rougher compared to other fabrics and materials, and it's definitely noticeable whenever I'm resting my wrists on it while it's in desk pad mode. I mean, there's a reason why I don't like to wear wool sweaters. Despite that, the Merino wool felt does give the sleeve a unique aesthetic that's growing on me. Plus, I think it looks classy and professional. There may also be some loose wool fibers when you first get it, but nedrelow says that this lessens over time, as you use it more. I didn't notice the wool fibers on my Logitech Folio Touch case, but it may be more noticeable with something like the Magic Keyboard. Lastly, the price is a bit steep, especially when you factor in shipping. But it's a one-person business, and each Magic Sleeve is made by hand, so the price is understandable. Honestly, the quality is good, so it's worth the price. Super clever design and practicality Magic Sleeve for iPad Pro: The Bottom Line 4 out of 5 If you are in the market for a sleeve and desk mat for your iPad Pro or MacBook Air/Pro, then the Magic Sleeve is what you want. The Merino wool felt gives it a unique aesthetic while also repelling away liquids, and the magnets in the edges are easy to open but safely secures everything inside when closed. And the Magic Sleeve acting as a desk mat when open is just the icing on the cake.