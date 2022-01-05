This MagSafe Battery Pack prototype shows how things changed before release

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is a great way to keep your iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 charged while on the go, but Apple didn't just land on that design by magic. It built prototypes before it finalized the product and now photos of one of those prototypes have appeared online.

Shared to Twitter, these images show a MagSafe Battery Pack that's very similar to the one that you can go and buy today — but it's also different in some notable ways. Top of the pile is the charging indicator that would presumably be obscured by any iPhone this thing was attached to. The MagSafe outline isn't as visible either, with Apple stopping short of adding the finishing touches that make the shipping model unmistakably MagSafe.

A prototype MagSafe Battery Pack. This unit has a side engraving and seems to be missing the fabric that is usually found on the front of these devices. There also seems to be a status LED on the front, a placement that didn’t make it to production (on bottom). #AppleInternal pic.twitter.com/eiSQ7oNzAQ — Internal Archive (@ArchiveInternal) January 5, 2022

In terms of finish, the prototype includes a glossy plastic case that also features the familiar Apple logo. It isn't clear whether this thing works at all, or if it is recognized by iPhone software. Regardless, it's a cool find and it's always interesting to see prototypes of Apple gear.

Prototypes like this don't pop up all that often, but they always cause a stir when they do. Now we wait to see what will be the next prototype to make an appearance!

