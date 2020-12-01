The MagSafe Duo Charger, which lets you charge both your iPhone 12 and Apple Watch at the same time, is now available to order from Apple's website.

For those who want to place an order, Apple is currently showing delivery dates as soon as December 3 for the fastest option which does incur a shipping charge. If you are okay waiting a day longer, free shipping is showing a delivery date as soon as December 4.

The MagSafe Duo Charger is the last of Apple's own MagSafe accessories to become available after the company announced all of the products at its iPhone 12 event. The charger will charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro with the Wireless Charging Case, and any other device that is compatible with Qi charging.

The charger is also made to fold up so it is perfect for those who want one charger to sit beside your bed whether you are at home or traveling.

The MagSafe Duo Charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

Want to see more awesome MagSafe stuff? Check out our list of the Best Mag Safe Accessories 2020.

Note that the MagSafe Duo Charger, despite coming with a cable, does not come with a wall charger in the box. Apple recommends ordering the 20W charger for fast charging at 11W and at least a 27W charger for fast charging speeds up to 15W. You can order the MagSafe Duo Charger from the Apple Store website now.