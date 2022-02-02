Apple's AirTag has been involved in another stalking incident.

As reported by CTInsider, police have arrested a man in Waterbury, Connecticut after he attempted to track a victim by placing an AirTag in their car.

Police said that they were dispatched for a "reported domestic dispute" and, upon checking the vehicle, found that the man placed an AirTag inside of it in an attempt to stalk the victim. It's currently unclear if police happened upon the item tracker or if it alerted the victim that it was traveling with them.

Wilfred Gonzalez was charged Sunday with first-degree stalking and violation of a protective order, Naugatuck police said. Both offenses are felonies. The 27-year-old was also charged with misdemeanor breach of peace. Police said they were dispatched Sunday for a "reported domestic dispute" to an address in Naugatuck, and an investigator "discovered the accused placed a tracking device... in the victim's vehicle."

This is not the first time that someone tried to use an AirTag for a nefarious purpose. From trying to track a model to trying to steal a truck, perpetrators have attempted to use the device for unintended purposes.

Apple released AirTag as a small device that you can use to track your items like your keys, backpack, luggage, and more. It is not intended to be used to track people and the company has a number of features in place to deter such use including alerting you when an unknown AirTag is moving with you.

Apple certainly isn't the only item tracker company out there but it is surely the largest and therefore has a responsibility to ensure as many safety features are built into the product as possible.