It’s 2019 and caring for your mental health is not only acceptable but encouraged. One of the easiest ways to care for your mental health is by taking a few moments each day to meditate, and there are countless guided meditation apps that can help you. However, all of these apps use cookie-cutter sessions that won’t necessarily cater to your needs. If you’re looking for personalized meditation sessions, then Aura Meditation is perfect for just $79.99.

Aura Meditation is an app that uses machine learning to completely cater to your specific needs. Aura will send you a 3-minute guided meditation session each day, but you can also meditate with 3, 7, and 10-minute sessions at any point during the day. You can use Aura to track your mood, learn about your mood patterns, and visualize how much you’ve improved along your journey. Finally, you’ll also find a wealth of non-meditation content such as life coaching sessions, stories, and music.

Caring for your health mentally will have a major impact on you physically and emotionally, and with Aura Meditation, it’s easier than ever to find the perfect meditation sessions to suit your needs. You can sign up for a lifetime subscription to Aura Meditation for $79.99, or 83% off. Plus, if you use DEAL20 at checkout, you can save an additional 20% off and get it for $64.