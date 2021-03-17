March Apple event actually in April, says Prosser

Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser has claimed that the Apple March event we all thought would be announced yesterday will be held in April, promising an explanation for the change in predicted dates is on the way.

Prosser Tweeted Wednesday morning:

The event is in April. I'll explain on FPT. RIP my eyebrows.

The March 23 date for an Apple event was actually first touted by the mysterious yet ultra-reliable Kang, according to Twitter user DuanRui:

Kang 康总: The OnePlus 9 new product launch event and Apple event are held on the same day.



It seems that the Apple event is on March 23rd. — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) March 8, 2021

Apple was expected to hold an event where it would announce a slew of new products, a similar event last year was reportedly canceled with the onset of the pandemic.

Prosser had previously suggested a date of March 16, but this suggestion was shot down by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Prosser then lent his own support to the date reported by Kang saying "Yep, hearing the same thing." Prosser's quip about his eyebrows relates to a defiant Jon Prosser telling iMore's Stephen Warwick "I will shave off my eyebrows if it doesn't happen on the 23d":

I will shave off my eyebrows if it doesn’t happen on the 23rd — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 9, 2021

With Apple usually sending out invites a week in advance, it became clear by close of play Tuesday there would not in fact be a March 23 event, with many speculating Apple might just send out a bunch of press releases instead.

As noted, Prosser now says that we can expect an event in April instead, but bear in mind both of his March dates previously offered were not correct.

Interestingly, Prosser's announcement follows a Digitimes report that Apple's new mini-LED iPad Pro, which could be the best iPad yet, is not expected to begin mass production until April, suggesting a release then instead of March. Apple has not held a special event in April since 2010, where it unveiled iOS 4 on April 8.

Multiple reports from numerous insiders including Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have stated that Apple has a slate of products due to be released in the first half of the year. Prosser provided no specific date beyond "April" for the event, however. Apple is expected to release AirTags at the event, and could also debut new iPads as well as AirPods 3.