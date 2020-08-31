What you need to know
- "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" is coming to Apple TV+.
- The special will debut exclusively on the streaming service.
- The event will include a number of special guests.
In a press release, on the Apple Newsroom website, Apple has announced that "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" will be premiering exclusively on Apple TV+ this holiday season. The event will mark the 25th anniversary of Carey's worldwide hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and will feature a number of other artists and surprise guests.
Apple today announced "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," an exclusive holiday event from worldwide superstar and multi-platinum, multi-Grammy award-winning artist Mariah Carey which will debut globally on Apple TV+ this holiday season. The new special is set to premiere on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Carey's iconic No. 1 holiday anthem "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and will feature the legendary icon Carey and a star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances, in a magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world.
Apple says that the special event will "combine music, dancing and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together."
In addition to Mariah Carey, Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens executive produce for production company Done + Dusted ("The Disney Family Singalong," John Legend's "A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy," "The Little Mermaid Live!," "Dear Class of 2020," London Olympic opening and closing ceremonies). The holiday special will be directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton (Oscars, Super Bowl halftime show, London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies), and Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Roman Coppola ("Mozart in the Jungle," "Moonrise Kingdom," "A Very Murray Christmas"), who also serves as executive producer on the project.
"Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" will premiere globally on Apple TV+. No date has been announced and the special guests are still under wraps.
