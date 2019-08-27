Best answer: Mario Kart Tour racers can drift using one of two modes: default and manual drift. Players control their racers by swiping in the direction they wish to turn, and holding. While drifting looks pretty awesome, it can give you much needed boosts with proper timing and propel you to the finish line.

Drifting toward victory

Following in the footsteps of previous Nintendo IPs like Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Dr. Mario World, Mario Kart Tour enters the mobile gaming race. Nintendo announced that this free-to-play game would be releasing on Sept 25, 2019, and that means it's time to get your game face on. Pump the breaks for a second, though. Mario Kart Tour isn't like any of the previous entries.

Unlike your typical console Mario Kart, players only need one finger to steer. Even veterans will have to adapt to a new style of play as they face off with Nintendo's dream team of Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Peach, and others. Mario Kart Tour will still allow players to drift, but with a little finesse, you can master the skill and make it to the checkered line. Here's how to do it.

Drifting made easy

In the console versions, Mario Kart players relied on the hop and hold method. Basically, you hold down a trigger button and maintain control through the turn. With Mario Kart Tour, there are no trigger buttons. No worries - the mechanic is still there, but it's been made simpler. Here's how:

As you approach a turn, swipe left or right in the direction you wish to turn. Hold your finger on the screen. Drift.

It really is that easy. The simplified mobile controls make drifting easier. No jumping, no buttons, just hold and drift. If you want to have a little more of a challenge, you can enable Manual Drift in the game menu. This gives players direct control.

As you approach a turn, swipe left or right. Release the screen and tap to hop. Hold to drift. Release to stop.

If you want to add a bit more complexity to your Mario Kart experience, or you just miss the hopping, you can easily enable the Manual Drift mode. But the extra challenge isn't the only reason to switch modes.

Give me a boost

So, why drift? The boosts, of course. Like other racing games, timing your drift is important. You can Tokyo Drift your way through a course by swerving and boosting. Whether you are in the default mode or the manual mode when drifting is done properly, you can get a nice push. Drifting can give you double boosts, help you pick up speed, and really give you that extra oomph to pull ahead.

Pay close attention to your tires. As your character begins to drift, the kart wheels will send up sparks; first, blue, and then yellow. The longer you hold, the better your boost! If you enable Manual Drift, you will get access to a third (purple) boost. You can serpentine through courses if you have ultimate control over your drifting. Chain your drifts as much as possible and "snake" your way to a victory.

Nintendo announced Mario Kart Tour will launch on September 25th for iOS and Android.