This zany crossover includes characters from Nintendo and Ubisoft franchises to create something entirely new. You'll play as your favorite Mario characters and their Rabbids parodies to protect the Mushroom Kingdom. This is the perfect game for people who like turn-based strategy games. You'll explore the map, as you would in an RPG, and come across battles. When engaged in combat you can shoot at enemies, scramble to a new position, take cover behind boxes or trees, and more.

By the way, it's selling for only $20 at Amazon, which is the lowest price it's ever been. Now's the time to take advantage of those sweet deals. Grab it now before the price goes back up!

As the game progresses, you'll unlock new characters, items, and weapons. Each character has their own abilities, so you'll want to position them in the right spots to take advantage of a situation. You'll enjoy hilarious cut scenes during combat as this kid-friendly game doesn't take itself too seriously. When you've made it to a key location, you'll trigger a boss battle. Change up your combat styles to come out victorious!

You can even play this game with a friend. Take on enemies together while taking control of your own teams of characters. This game is super fun to play and will provide you with hours of entertainment.

Mario pew pew

Protect the Mushroom Kingdom using an arsenal of weapons in the turn-based strategy game starring your favorite Mario characters. Each character has unique skills and abilities. You'll unlock new items, discover new areas, and engage with an original plot. Play on your own or invite a friend for local co-op.

