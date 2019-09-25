The Photos app has seen a major redesign for iOS 13. The Photos tab has been redesigned to include new Days, Weeks, and Months options that intelligently curate your best moments. Photo and video editing have seen huge expansions in the kinds of edits you can make on device. And now, you can set up your Memories to play with Maroon 5's new single of the same name as the background music.

Reported by Billboard, for a limited time, iOS 13 and iPadOS users can hop into the Photos app and, when editing a Memory, find the band's new single "Memories" as a suggested option for the background music. Memories are automatically curated groupings of photos and videos based off of your past events and visited locations.

To celebrate the collaboration, the band has also released their own "Made With Memories" video that has been created with the new Photos app and set to the song as an exclusive in Apple Music. Adam Levine, Maroon 5's frontman, released a statement to talk about the song, which is the first the band has released since 2017: