Marvel fans rejoiced at The Game Awards 2018 when Marvel Ultimate Alliance made a triumphant return, its last installment having launched all the way back in 2009. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever-expanding with film after film, it only makes sense that Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 might appear to bring everyone's favorite Marvel characters together for one big video game adventure on the Nintendo Switch. Details are still scarce on what we can expect from this new adventure, but here's everything we know so far about Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: What is Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3?

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is the third installment in its series of action role-playing games set in the Marvel Universe and including a number of the universe's characters, though it's the first to be published by Nintendo and exclusively on a Nintendo system. Like its predecessors, you'll be able to assemble teams of Marvel characters to complete missions while moving through areas and using the abilities of your team to fight off enemies. Past games have featured multiple endings and optional side missions. Do I need to have played other Marvel Ultimate Alliance games?

Not at all! Though some familiarity with the Marvel universe is helpful when assembling teams or just to understand the characters and story, in general, you can go into Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 entirely blind and have the universe make sense to you - it's entirely standalone. Fans of Marvel movies, comics, or games may find far more references and easter eggs than novices, though, so this game is recommended especially for those who already know the cinematic universe well. What is the story about?

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 takes place alongside the recent Avengers films, with characters racing to collect the Infinity Stones before Thanos and The Black Order. Marvel heroes and villains will both be playable, and you'll visit locations such as the Avengers Tower, the X-Mansion, and elsewhere. How do I play?

Though details about the game are still murky, based on the trailer from The Game Awards and past Marvel Ultimate Alliance games, the gameplay seems relatively similar to its predecessors. For a given mission, you'll assemble a team of four characters, taking control of one of them at a time as you move through dungeon-like levels and fight off enemies. Each character has a different set of abilities that can be used against foes, and putting together a team that works well together will be key to finishing each level. This is especially true as characters will have special abilities that can be unleashed as powerful finishers, and there are massive team attacks that combine the powers of multiple members of your group. One feature that's been touted is the game's "Heroic Camera," which allows players to pick a more zoomed-in view of the action than the traditional camera. This is only usable in single-player, or in multiplayer if multiple systems are being used. Can I play with a friend?

Yes! Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is playable with up to four players either online or via local multiplayer. Since your team is a squad of four, each player can take control of a different character and work together to fight off enemies. What characters will be in the game? A full list of playable characters isn't yet available, but here's everyone who appeared in the reveal trailer: Captain America

Iron Man

Hulk

Thor

Wolverine

Nick Fury

Black Widow

Scarlet Witch

Nebula

Gamora

Groot

Peter Quill

Drax

Rocket Raccoon

Falcon

Crystal

Black Dwarf

Proxima Midnight

Supergiant

Ebony Maw

Corvus Glaive

Ronan the Accuser

Ultron

Sandman

Spider-Man

Kingpin

Green Goblin

Lockjaw

Ultimo

Thanos

Captain Marvel

Daredevil

Luke Cage

Iron Fist

Captain Marvel

Daredevil

Luke Cage

Iron Fist

Jessica Jones When can I play? Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is planned for launch on the Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2019. Any questions about Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3? Looking for more info about Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3? Let me know in the comments!