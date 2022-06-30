Mary J. Blige to host Apple Music New York concert, and tickets are free

Mary J. Blige is hosting a free concert with Apple Music in NYC.

Apple announced Thursday that Blige will play one night at New York's United Palace:

Mary J. will play a live show on July 13, and New York residents can apply to get free tickets right now. The tickets are on a first-come-first-served basis, with a waiting list once registration is full. You can get two tickets, one for you and a guest, and only one registration is allowed per person. Entrants must be 16 years and older.

The concert will then be shown in full exclusively on Apple Music on July 27.

Last night, Lil Durk was involved in a live-streamed concert on the platform, as Apple Music continues to engage more heavily with artists. In May Apple started a new radio show hosted by BTS and held a concert with Harry Styles, also in New York.