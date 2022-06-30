Mary J. Blige to host Apple Music New York concert, and tickets are free

What you need to know
- Mary J. Blige is playing an exclusive Apple Music concert.
- She will host a live concert on July 13, tickets are free.
- The show will be broadcast on July 27 only on Apple Music.
Mary J. Blige is hosting a free concert with Apple Music in NYC.
Apple announced Thursday that Blige will play one night at New York's United Palace:
Queen of Hip-Hop Soul @maryjblige takes #AppleMusicLive to NYC for one night only at the historic United Palace.
Sign up for free tickets to the exclusive show and get ready to watch the stream on July 27, only on Apple Music.
Mary J. will play a live show on July 13, and New York residents can apply to get free tickets right now. The tickets are on a first-come-first-served basis, with a waiting list once registration is full. You can get two tickets, one for you and a guest, and only one registration is allowed per person. Entrants must be 16 years and older.
The concert will then be shown in full exclusively on Apple Music on July 27.
Last night, Lil Durk was involved in a live-streamed concert on the platform, as Apple Music continues to engage more heavily with artists. In May Apple started a new radio show hosted by BTS and held a concert with Harry Styles, also in New York.
