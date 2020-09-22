Industry insider Jeff Grubb has poured water on any prospect of a Mass Effect Trilogy remaster for Nintendo Switch in the near future.

As reported by VGC, Grubb told the Xbox Expansion Pass Podcast that the new remaster of the Mass Effect Trilogy would be called 'Legendary Edition'. Reports earlier this year stated the trilogy remaster would debut before the end of EA's current financial year, ending March 31, 2021. There's bad news for Nintendo Switch fans, however. Speaking separately to GamesBeat video, Grubb stated that the title will not be coming to Nintendo Switch anytime soon. From VGC:

In a separate GamesBeat video, the journalist claimed the long-awaited compilation would not release for Nintendo Switch as previously expected, and suggested that he would share more details on the title later this week. During June's EA Play Live event the publisher announced plans to bring seven games to Nintendo Switch in the next 12 months. However, according to Grubb, Mass Effect is not one of those titles. "EA has multiple games coming to Nintendo Switch and Mass Effect is definitely not one of them," Grubb said. "Not yet, anyhow. If that happens, it won't happen in that one-year window that they talked about in their last shareholder meeting."

Whilst the prospect of a Mass Effect remaster for Nintendo Switch might not be dead in the water just yet, if Grubb's latest report is correct, it seems unlikely we'll get our Joy-Cons on it anytime soon.