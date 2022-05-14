What you need to know
- Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls has a big new update in the App Store.
- Gamers can look forward to more Grimoires in the latest update.
- A new Game+ mode has been added for those who want to restart their game but keep some aspects of their previous progress.
Popular Apple Arcade game Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls has been updated, adding a new story, new Grimoires, and a whole lot more.
Available as a free App Store download for all Apple Arcade subscribers, the new Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls update is a biggie — and not just because it adds a new story to the mix. Konami says that those new Grimoires now complete the story, but there's much more going on in this update.
Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls sees gamers take on the demonic horde as their favorite characters from the hugely popular Castlevania series. Each character has its own unique style and that can be leveraged to work their way through the game. Now, with this new update, that's more fun than ever. A new Game+ feature has also been added to allow people to restart the game while retaining some aspects of their previous run-through.
The many changes in this update include:
- Several new Grimoires have been added, including the final Grimoire that concludes the story.
- Two new members have been added to the Alter Arts lineup!
- A new 'Soul Fragments' store has been added.
- Various parchments have been added to the "Trade Shop/Parchment" lineup.
- A "New Game +" mode has been added that allows you to play the story from the beginning but with transferring some elements from the saved data after the game has been cleared.
The new update will be ready and waiting in the App Store for anyone who already has the game installed. Everyone else can go and grab it for free now — you'll need to be an Apple Arcade subscriber, however, but the game is playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV once you have that squared away.
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
