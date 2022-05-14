Popular Apple Arcade game Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls has been updated, adding a new story, new Grimoires, and a whole lot more.

Available as a free App Store download for all Apple Arcade subscribers, the new Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls update is a biggie — and not just because it adds a new story to the mix. Konami says that those new Grimoires now complete the story, but there's much more going on in this update.

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls sees gamers take on the demonic horde as their favorite characters from the hugely popular Castlevania series. Each character has its own unique style and that can be leveraged to work their way through the game. Now, with this new update, that's more fun than ever. A new Game+ feature has also been added to allow people to restart the game while retaining some aspects of their previous run-through.

The many changes in this update include: