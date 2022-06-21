What you need to know Master & Dynamic are back with a brand new pair of flagship headphones.

Its new MW75 headphones come with active noise-cancelation and 28 hours of battery life.

They're available in three colors and priced at $599.

Premium audio maker Master & Dynamic has today unveiled its brand new MW75 headphones, the latest iteration of its flagship noise-canceling over-ear headphones. The company's new MW75 active noise-canceling headphones retail at a bold $599, boasting 40mm beryllium drives, new adaptive active noise-cancellation using four microphones, and up to 32 hours of battery life, or 28 with ANC enabled.