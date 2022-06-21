What you need to know
- Master & Dynamic are back with a brand new pair of flagship headphones.
- Its new MW75 headphones come with active noise-cancelation and 28 hours of battery life.
- They're available in three colors and priced at $599.
Premium audio maker Master & Dynamic has today unveiled its brand new MW75 headphones, the latest iteration of its flagship noise-canceling over-ear headphones.
The company's new MW75 active noise-canceling headphones retail at a bold $599, boasting 40mm beryllium drives, new adaptive active noise-cancellation using four microphones, and up to 32 hours of battery life, or 28 with ANC enabled.
"As with all our ANC products, we set out to create a headphone with polished, intentional design and Active Noise-Cancellation that does not detract from the overall sound experience, but enhances it," said CEO and founder Jonathan Levine. "With the MW75, you can go anywhere and hear your music as it was intended to sound."
The new MW75's come with three active noise-canceling modes that can match the audio of your surroundings for a seamless listening experience. I've been using the MW75 headphones for a few weeks, and they certainly deliver on this improved experience while offering the same great audio experience of the MW65 headphones we reviewed in 2020.. It's definitely a tough ask to unseat Apple's AirPods Max as the best noise-canceling headphones available, but M&D has made a valiant effort and these are a great option for people who aren't committed to buying all things Apple or want to stand out in terms of style.
M&D has injected the same care and attention to detail in styling and design, and its materials are also first class as always. Its ear cups are made of aluminum, soft leather, memory foam, and lambskin, and even include tempered glass to hide its microphones.
Other features include fast charging, a hardshell travel case, and a 5-microphone beamforming array for filtering out wind and noise as you make calls.
M&D's MW75 headphones will be available from Master & Dynamic from June 28 in three colors and at the aforementioned $599 price tag. We'll have a full review coming to iMore later this week.
