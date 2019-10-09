UBTech Robotics has released the MeeBot 2.0 robot and it's exclusively available to buy from the Apple Store. It isn't cheap at $129.99 but it's at least educational.

The new robot can be built by youngsters from age eight and upwards, although we have to admit that we want to take this thing for a spin ourselves. We're sure UBTech Robotics wouldnt mind big kids trying it out, too.