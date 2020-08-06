Apple TV+ show "Little Voice" is already proving popular, but there's a new YouTube video out that will surely help make it even more so. For more than two minutes we get to hear from the cast and creators of the show as they talk about the "characters at the heart and soul of the series".

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, "Little Voice" explores the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s. Sara Bareilles ("Waitress") will provide original music for this fresh, intensely romantic tale of the search to find your true voice … and then the courage to use it.

There is no shortage of big names involved in the show. From producer JJ Abrams through stars Brittany O'Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, and Shalini Bathina – the quality keeps on coming.

Check out the new "Meet the Cast" video below.