What you need to know
- There's a new YouTube video promoting Apple TV+ show "Little Voice".
- We hear from the cast and crew as they discuss their roles on the show.
- The show is from Emmy Award-winner J.J. Abrams.
Apple TV+ show "Little Voice" is already proving popular, but there's a new YouTube video out that will surely help make it even more so. For more than two minutes we get to hear from the cast and creators of the show as they talk about the "characters at the heart and soul of the series".
A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, "Little Voice" explores the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s. Sara Bareilles ("Waitress") will provide original music for this fresh, intensely romantic tale of the search to find your true voice … and then the courage to use it.
There is no shortage of big names involved in the show. From producer JJ Abrams through stars Brittany O'Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, and Shalini Bathina – the quality keeps on coming.
Check out the new "Meet the Cast" video below.
Pretty cool, right?
Apple TV+ subscribers can take in "Little Voice" now on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Day One 5.0 arrives with new Today screen, refined media picker, and more
The popular journaling app Day One has received a big update for iPhone and Mac, adding new features and reworking existing ones.
OWC Rover Pro is a way to turn your Mac Pro's feet into wheels for $199
Don't fancy spending $700 on Apple's Mac Pro wheels? OWC has a solution for you.
YouTube is experiencing an egregious bitcoin hack that no one is fixing
A handful of high-profile YouTube accounts have recently been hacked for the purpose of streaming a bitcoin scam.
Upgrade your binge-watching experience for less with these great soundbars
The speakers built-in to your TV suck, but external speakers don't have to break the bank; here's the best soundbars you can find for under $200!