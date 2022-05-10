Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly planning to pitch her axed cartoon series Pearl to streaming platforms including Apple, according to a new report.

According to The Sun, Markle is "determined" to find a new home for the show, which was officially cancelled by Netflix as part of cuts driven by revenue fears as the platform posted a loss in subscribers last quarter. From the report:

But LA insiders say that Meghan, 40, and her team at production company Archewell do not see the Netflix dump as the end of the road. Meghan and executive producer David Furnish "are reviewing the project to see where else it could find a home", according to sources. They will be pitching the series concept to other TV networks and streamers including Apple and Amazon.

Meghan and Harry's Netflix deal allow them to sell on projects to other providers if Netflix turns them down. One source reportedly said that the pair won't give up on taking Pearl to screens, and noted that Apple already had ties with Prince Harry through his mental health series.

Pearl, announced last year, follows the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in life from influential women of history. A quote from Markle at the time said she was "eager to bring this special series to light". References to the show have reportedly now been removed from the website of her and Harry's production company Archewell.