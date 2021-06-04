What you need to know
- Mercedes-Benz's MBUX infotainment system now supports Apple Music.
- It will be available first for new C-Class and S-Class owners.
- An over-the-air update will also enable it for current models.
Mercedes-Benz has this week announced that it is adding Apple Music to its MBUX infotainment system, starting with its C-Class and S-Class models.
In a press release Daimler confirmed that it was providing full integration of Apple Music into Mercedes' 'online music' section of the Mercedes me connect service, as well as the MBUX infotainment system. It means drivers will be able to listen to all 75 million songs in the Apple Music library, as well as radio stations. It also means that drivers can use the MBUX voice assistant to control what's playing.
Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG and CTO Sajjad Khan said "We use the possibilities of digitization through over-the-air updates to make the time our customers spend in their Mercedes as entertaining and fulfilling as possible. The seamless integration of online music streaming offers customers digital access to their own personal music enjoyment. With Apple Music, we have now fully integrated another service that fits perfectly into the Mercedes-Benz online music portfolio".
Integration will be built into new C-Class and S-Class owners from this month, with EQS models getting it later this summer. Mercedes-Benz says an over-the-air update will enable Apple Music for existing C-Class and S-Class owners later this year. Apple Music joins Tidal, Amazon Music, and Spotify in the lineup available to drivers.
Another report says we should expect a new MacBook Pro at WWDC21
Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty says that it is "likely" Apple will release a new MacBook at WWDC based on checks it has made.
Review: The Withings Body Cardio leaves you no excuse to not to get fit
Measure more than just your weight! The Withings Body Cardio Smart Scale measures all of your body composition stats and your heart rate to provide a more complete picture of your health and wellness.
Rumored mini-LED MacBook Pro may ship as late as 2022
A new report from Digitimes claims Apple's rumored MacBook Pro models with mini-LED display might not begin volume production and shipping until late in 2021 or even 2022, suggesting they may be announced well in advance of a release.
What are the best DACs for iPhone and iPad?
In order to listen to Hi-Resolution Apple Lossless music, you will need a digital to analog converter (DAC). Let's find out which DAC's are the best for your iPhone or IPad.