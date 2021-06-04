Mercedes-Benz has this week announced that it is adding Apple Music to its MBUX infotainment system, starting with its C-Class and S-Class models.

In a press release Daimler confirmed that it was providing full integration of Apple Music into Mercedes' 'online music' section of the Mercedes me connect service, as well as the MBUX infotainment system. It means drivers will be able to listen to all 75 million songs in the Apple Music library, as well as radio stations. It also means that drivers can use the MBUX voice assistant to control what's playing.

Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG and CTO Sajjad Khan said "We use the possibilities of digitization through over-the-air updates to make the time our customers spend in their Mercedes as entertaining and fulfilling as possible. The seamless integration of online music streaming offers customers digital access to their own personal music enjoyment. With Apple Music, we have now fully integrated another service that fits perfectly into the Mercedes-Benz online music portfolio".

Integration will be built into new C-Class and S-Class owners from this month, with EQS models getting it later this summer. Mercedes-Benz says an over-the-air update will enable Apple Music for existing C-Class and S-Class owners later this year. Apple Music joins Tidal, Amazon Music, and Spotify in the lineup available to drivers.