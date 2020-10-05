The Meross Smart LED Light Bulb is a 60 watt equivalent A19 bulb that can display up to 16 million different colors and shades of white. The bulb is tunable, with adjustments ranging from 2700K to 6500K, and it supports full dimming capabilities. Like other LED light bulbs, the Meross smart bulb is energy efficient using just nine watts of power, and it has a long life expectancy, with it rated for up to 22.8 years with three hours of usage daily.

Meross has announced the release of yet another HomeKit accessory today, a two-pack of Smart LED Light Bulbs . The latest accessory from Meross is an affordable way to add color and convenience to the home with controls via Siri and the Home app .

The smart bulb connects to home networks via 2.4hz Wi-Fi without the need for a dedicated hub, and it can be paired directly through the iOS Home app without an account. Through HomeKit, the smart bulb can be controlled with voice commands with Siri, through the Home app, and with automations and scenes with other HomeKit-enabled accessories. HomeKit also offers remote, out of home control, when combined with a HomeKit hub like an Apple TV or HomePod.

In addition to HomeKit, the Meross Smart LED Light Bulb works with Amazon's Alexa, the Google Assistant, IFTTT, and through the Meross app, available on both iOS and Android. Through the Meross app, users can create schedules and timers, plus it can be tied in with other Meross smart accessories.

The Meross Smart LED Light Bulb is sold in a two-pack for $25.99, and is available for orders on Amazon now. Be sure to check back soon for our full hands-on review of the smart light bulb, as well as other recent Meross HomeKit releases.