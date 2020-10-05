Meross Smart Wifi Light BulbSource: Amazon

What you need to know

  • Meross has announced the release of a HomeKit-enabled smart light bulb.
  • The Meross Smart LED Light Bulb supports up to 16 million colors, and 810 lumens of brightness.
  • Latest release is sold in a 2-pack and is available on Amazon now.

Meross has announced the release of yet another HomeKit accessory today, a two-pack of Smart LED Light Bulbs. The latest accessory from Meross is an affordable way to add color and convenience to the home with controls via Siri and the Home app.

  • Control your bulbs from anywhere anytime with Meross app.
  • Works with Apple HomeKit/Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Line Clova, SmartThings and IFTTT.
  • Adjust brightness, tune light and set from RGB colors.
  • Save up to 78.3% energy when compared with incandescent bulb of similar brightness.
  • Works with the WiFi you already have. No hub required.

The Meross Smart LED Light Bulb is a 60 watt equivalent A19 bulb that can display up to 16 million different colors and shades of white. The bulb is tunable, with adjustments ranging from 2700K to 6500K, and it supports full dimming capabilities. Like other LED light bulbs, the Meross smart bulb is energy efficient using just nine watts of power, and it has a long life expectancy, with it rated for up to 22.8 years with three hours of usage daily.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Meross Smart Led Light Bulb featuresSource: Amazon

The smart bulb connects to home networks via 2.4hz Wi-Fi without the need for a dedicated hub, and it can be paired directly through the iOS Home app without an account. Through HomeKit, the smart bulb can be controlled with voice commands with Siri, through the Home app, and with automations and scenes with other HomeKit-enabled accessories. HomeKit also offers remote, out of home control, when combined with a HomeKit hub like an Apple TV or HomePod.

In addition to HomeKit, the Meross Smart LED Light Bulb works with Amazon's Alexa, the Google Assistant, IFTTT, and through the Meross app, available on both iOS and Android. Through the Meross app, users can create schedules and timers, plus it can be tied in with other Meross smart accessories.

The Meross Smart LED Light Bulb is sold in a two-pack for $25.99, and is available for orders on Amazon now. Be sure to check back soon for our full hands-on review of the smart light bulb, as well as other recent Meross HomeKit releases.

HomeKit-enabled

Meross Smart LED Light Bulb

Cheap and colorful

Sold in packs of two, the Meross Smart LED Light Bulb is an affordable way to add color and convenience with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support. This light bulb supports up to 16 million colors, 810 lumens of brightness, and dimming.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.