What you need to know
- Meross has announced the release of a HomeKit-enabled smart light bulb.
- The Meross Smart LED Light Bulb supports up to 16 million colors, and 810 lumens of brightness.
- Latest release is sold in a 2-pack and is available on Amazon now.
Meross has announced the release of yet another HomeKit accessory today, a two-pack of Smart LED Light Bulbs. The latest accessory from Meross is an affordable way to add color and convenience to the home with controls via Siri and the Home app.
- Control your bulbs from anywhere anytime with Meross app.
- Works with Apple HomeKit/Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Line Clova, SmartThings and IFTTT.
- Adjust brightness, tune light and set from RGB colors.
- Save up to 78.3% energy when compared with incandescent bulb of similar brightness.
- Works with the WiFi you already have. No hub required.
The Meross Smart LED Light Bulb is a 60 watt equivalent A19 bulb that can display up to 16 million different colors and shades of white. The bulb is tunable, with adjustments ranging from 2700K to 6500K, and it supports full dimming capabilities. Like other LED light bulbs, the Meross smart bulb is energy efficient using just nine watts of power, and it has a long life expectancy, with it rated for up to 22.8 years with three hours of usage daily.
The smart bulb connects to home networks via 2.4hz Wi-Fi without the need for a dedicated hub, and it can be paired directly through the iOS Home app without an account. Through HomeKit, the smart bulb can be controlled with voice commands with Siri, through the Home app, and with automations and scenes with other HomeKit-enabled accessories. HomeKit also offers remote, out of home control, when combined with a HomeKit hub like an Apple TV or HomePod.
In addition to HomeKit, the Meross Smart LED Light Bulb works with Amazon's Alexa, the Google Assistant, IFTTT, and through the Meross app, available on both iOS and Android. Through the Meross app, users can create schedules and timers, plus it can be tied in with other Meross smart accessories.
The Meross Smart LED Light Bulb is sold in a two-pack for $25.99, and is available for orders on Amazon now. Be sure to check back soon for our full hands-on review of the smart light bulb, as well as other recent Meross HomeKit releases.
HomeKit-enabled
Meross Smart LED Light Bulb
Cheap and colorful
Sold in packs of two, the Meross Smart LED Light Bulb is an affordable way to add color and convenience with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support. This light bulb supports up to 16 million colors, 810 lumens of brightness, and dimming.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Bandbreite is the app you need to track your Apple Watch band problem
If you're obsessed with collecting Apple Watch bands you probably need this app to keep track of them all.
Rene Ritchie: This is the iPhone event 2020 needs right now
OK, let's try this again, shall we?
CardioBot gains support for Apple Watch Series 6 blood oxygen tracking
CardioBot has had a big update, adding support for a big new Apple Watch Series 6 feature and a redesigned interface.
Automate your home with the best HomeKit smart plugs around
If you're new to home automation, a smart plug is a great first step in building out your connected home with its simple plug and play design. Here's our guide to the best smart plugs for HomeKit that you can buy.