Even though 2020 is winding down, Meross has managed to slip in one last HomeKit accessory release before years end with the launch of the MSS560XHK Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch. The latest smart lighting accessory brings convenient, hub-free lighting controls to HomeKit, Alexa, and the Google Assistant over Wi-Fi.

Replace single pole switch. Not compatible with 3 way switch.

Dim your INC, CFL and LED bulb to suit for different scenes.

Works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings.

Control your lights anytime anywhere via Meross app.

Easy to install and setup. No extra hub required.

Neutral wire (white wire) required. Works with 2.4GHz WiFi only.

Meross' newest switch features a total of three on-device buttons, two of which are dedicated to adjusting brightness levels from 0-100% for connected fixtures. The dimmer supports a maximum of 400 watts for incandescent light bulbs, and up to 150 watts for CFL and LED alternatives. Meross states that the switch can be installed in as little as 15 minutes, however, like most smart options, it does require the presence of both a neutral and ground wire in your electrical boxes.